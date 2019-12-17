Tiffany Haddish's Black Mitzvah and her journey of Jewish discovery

The Jewish coming-of-age ceremony - normally marked when a girl turns 12 - signifies a stepping into religious maturity, and a commitment to keep the commandments of the Torah, the first five books of the Bible containing the foundations of Jewish law.

It was held on the same day as both her 40th birthday and the release of her Netflix comedy special Black Mitzvah, in which she pays tribute to her Jewish heritage.

Her journey reflects the experience of many black Jews who have either rediscovered their roots or felt a strong spiritual attraction to Judaism.

Haddish first met her Eritrean Jewish father at the age of 27.

But it was when she took a DNA test confirming her Jewish ancestry that she really began reconnecting with the faith.

She started taking Hebrew lessons and studying the Torah, and has said her Bat Mitzvah was a way to honour her African Jewish ancestors.

Haddish has said that she hopes sharing her experience will encourage other African-Americans to connect with their roots.