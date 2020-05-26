Another month of no flights from Hawai'i to American Samoa

It was the third extension request from the governor as he continued to strive to keep American Samoa as the only US state or territory without Covid-19.

In his request to the airline, the governor cited the territory's lack of test kits to carry out coronavirus testing of its people, let alone arriving travelers.

He also said the hospital was not equipped to take care of Covid-19 patients and did not have enough quarantine facilities.

Hawaiian Air normally operates two flights per week between Honolulu and Pago Pago and adds a third during the summer months.

The last flight was on 26 March.