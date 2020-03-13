Canadian PM Trudeau's wife tests positive for coronavirus

"She will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," it read.

The couple is now self-isolating.

Mr Trudeau is in good health and has no symptoms, according to his office, but he will remain in isolation for 14 days.

There are no plans at present for Mr Trudeau to be tested for coronavirus.

"The prime minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow (Friday)," his office said.

There are currently approximately 103 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Canada.