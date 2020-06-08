 

Contact tracing finds another Covid-19 case in CNMI

BY: Loop Pacific
08:47, June 8, 2020
The number of Covid-19 cases in the Northern Marianas rose to 27 over the weekend when a passenger from a May flight from Guam was confirmed with the coronavirus.

Last week a 30-year-old female passenger on the same United Airlines flight was reported to have Covid-19.

Follow-up contact tracing then tested a 53-year-old male and he was confirmed positive.

The new case is asymptomatic and a returning resident.

The government has assured people that even with the additional cases, the community's vulnerability level remains unchanged because of a higher number of negative results among an increasing number of residents being tested.

As 7 June, more than 7,200 people had been tested for Covid-19 in the CNMI.

The commonwealth currently has seven active cases, 18 recovered and two deaths due to the coronavirus.

 

     

