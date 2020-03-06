Coronavirus: 4 released from isolation in Fiji after testing negative

Ministry of Health official Sunil Chandra said a 15-month old girl, 37-year-old woman, three-year-old boy and his 26-year-old mother were in isolation after developing respiratory symptoms shortly after arriving in Fiji from the United States, Italy, Bali and Singapore.

Mr Chandra said the tests returned today and showed they were all in the clear.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Fiji.

CNMI has second suspected case of coronavirus

Meanwhile, the Northern Marianas has another suspected case with a specimen being sent to a laboratory in Hawaii for coronavirus testing.

However, the Commonwealth Health Care Corporation said the patient where the specimen came from was considered low priority, as they did not meet the full Centers for Disease Control definition of a person with Covid-19.

The corporation highlighted the fact there were still no confirmed cases in the CNMI but said the islands remained at a high risk of experiencing an outbreak.

Last month, a specimen was sent for testing to a laboratory in Atlanta but the sample came back negative.