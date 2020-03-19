Coronavirus: New cases in Tahiti, New Caledonia

The government said last night two people who arrived from Australia on their honeymoon have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They arrived at Tontouta airport on board an Aircalin flight from Sydney on Tuesday.

The government statement said the pair started displaying symptoms on Tuesday night and were immediately taken to a Noumea hospital.

He said other people who were on the plane have been taken to a suburban sports centre that has been converted into a quarantine centre.

New Caledonia has closed all schools from today, and international flights will be suspended from next week, with all non-residents urged to leave.