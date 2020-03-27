Coronavirus: Spain’s death toll surpasses China’s

The number of deaths has risen by 738 in just 24 hours to a total of 3434 - a record spike for Spain.

By comparison, China has officially reported 3285 deaths, while Italy - the worst affected country - has 6820.

Spain's prime minister will later ask MPs to extend his country's state of emergency for another two weeks.

Lawmakers are expected to agree to Pedro Sánchez's request for lockdown measures to stay in place until 11 April. Under the rules, people are banned from leaving home except for buying essential supplies and medicines, or for work.

Meanwhile, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for the virus, the government says. She was admitted to hospital on Sunday with respiratory symptoms.

Globally there are nearly 440,000 cases of the virus, with deaths approaching 20,000 and more than 100,000 people having recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday the UN said the virus was "threatening the whole of humanity" as it launched a $US2bn appeal for the world's poorest people.

"Global action and solidarity are crucial. Individual country responses are not going to be enough," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.