A woman who flew into Fiji from Japan last weekend is awaiting test results are after she arrived in the country from Narita.

The woman is being isolated in hospital.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old boy is also in isolation at a Fiji hospital after he fell ill soon after he returned from Singapore.

The Ministry of Health would not say if the boy had symptoms of the virus, but said tests were being conducted.

An official said there were no confirmed cases of the virus in Fiji.