COVID-19: Ninth case in New Caledonia confirmed

Few details have been released but a government spokesperson said the last three cases related to either people who had arrived in the territory or had been in contact with people confirmed to have carried the virus.

More than 1000 people have been in isolation in hotels, but some of them have been allowed to leave under strict conditions.

Restrictions on movements have been in force in the French territory since Monday midnight.

To cope with the economic impact, the government has asked France to give it half a billion US dollars as a gesture of national solidarity.

The government has assured the public that there is no shortage of supplies and that cash machines will remain stocked.

Restrictions will come into force at midnight on Tuesday morning, meaning all meetings and events will be banned for two weeks.