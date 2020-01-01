Cyclone Sarai: Damage in Fiji extensive

The storm battered large areas of Fiji for three days but overnight the system moved on.

It is now over Tonga, though it has weakened considerably.

The Centre reports teams would be sent to the affected communities on Wednesday to fully assess Sarai's impact.

It said it had reports of damage to houses across all four divisions, with some homes completely demolished by the cyclone.

The Centre also said farms, as well as health and education facilities had also been damaged.

The Fiji Roads Authority, and power and water utilities, were continuing to work around the clock to restore services.

Meanwhile, Fiji's Maritime Safety Authority said marine clearance for all ships had resumed.