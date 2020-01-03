Detroit fire crews investigated for burning house selfie

"Crews take a moment to get a selfie on New Years!" said the caption on the image, report local media.

The picture of the crew members was posted on the Detroit Fire Incidents Facebook page.

City fire officials said the house and nearby homes were vacant and the crew was marking a colleague's retirement.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones called the photo "inappropriate and unprofessional" as he announced the internal investigation.

In a statement to WXYZ-TV, Mr Jones said: "There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement. Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them."

The photo was later removed amid a backlash in comments on the post.