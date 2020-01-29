Earthquake in Caribbean triggers tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica

It triggered a tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the US Geological Survey and the International Tsunami Information Centre said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.3 before being upgraded, was centred in the sea between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300km of the epicentre along the coasts of Jamaica … Cayman Islands and Cuba," the International Tsunami Information Centre said.