Fiji confirms second case of COVID-19

Voreqe Bainimarama said the latest case was the mother of Fiji's first COVID-19 patient who remained in isolation in a stable condition.

The Prime Minister said after the first case was discovered on Thursday authorities moved to identifiy and isolate 11 members of the patient's household.

The group was transported to the isolation ward in Nadi Hospital where all those displaying symptoms were tested for COVID-19.

Mr Bainimarama said the initial patient's mother tested positive, making her the first locally-transmitted case in the country.

She remained in isolation at Nadi Hospital, where she was in a stable condition.

The rest of the household, ranging in age from one to 57, also remained in isolation.

While the patient's mother was at Nadi Hospital, the government said she contracted the virus while in Lautoka.

Fiji's second largest city remained a confined area with checkpoints restricting movement in and out of Lautoka.