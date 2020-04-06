 

Food security an issue in Solomon Islands following TC Harold

BY: Loop Pacific
05:32, April 6, 2020
80 reads

There are concerns about food security in Solomon Islands, after Cyclone Harold washed out much of the Guadalcanal Plains.

The director of the national disaster office, Loti Yates, said much of the plains are under water after days of torrential rain, and several villages have lost their food source.

Mr Yates said the plains also supply much of the food for the densely-populated capital, Honiara.

"These are the communities that are actually feeding Honiara and the markets, and so that's going to impact on their livelihoods as well. So it's going to be a huge challenge for us."

Loti Yates said assessments are still being carried out, and the full extent of the damage should emerge today or tomorrow.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Solomon Islands
TC Harold
  • 80 reads