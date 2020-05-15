Melbourne cases rise by seven with McDonald's, meatworks infections

It came as the number of cases connected to an abattoir in Melbourne's north grew again.

The current stage of restrictions took effect this morning and allows Victorians to host up to five visitors in their homes and gather outside in groups of 10, provided distancing is maintained.

With seven new cases recorded overnight, the total tally of Victoria's Covid-19 cases has risen to 1514 - a net increase of five after two cases were reclassified to other states' counts.

Jobs Minister Martin Pakula revealed the new cases at a press conference to outline the details of a $151 million support package for the state's sport, tourism and creative industries.

He said three cases which were previously under investigation had been found to be linked to the outbreak at the Cedar Meats Australia abattoir in Melbourne's west, taking that cluster of cases to 88.

All three of the cases added to the cluster were close contacts of Cedar Meats Australia workers.

Two of the new cases and one previously reported diagnosis have been linked to a cluster at the Fawkner McDonald's restaurant, bringing the total number linked to the fast-food outlet to six.

Ninety-two staff from the restaurant in Melbourne's north were tested as a precaution.

The restaurant was closed to undertake a deep clean, before reopening with staff from other stores while those identified as close contacts went into quarantine for 14 days.

A spokesperson from McDonald's Australia said that of the six confirmed cases linked to the restaurant, four were employees at the Fawkner outlet and two were family members.

"We are checking in with each of the affected employees daily and confirm they are self-isolating at home with mild to no symptoms," the spokesperson said.

"We continue to work collaboratively with the Department of Health. All employees have been instructed not to return to work for 14 days and advised to be tested.

"While the majority of our employees' test results have so far returned negative, we cannot, of course, guarantee there may not be another positive result in the coming days."