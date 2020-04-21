Mourning in Fiji for Ratu Finau Mara

Ratu Finau Mara of the Lau Province died last week after a short illness aged 60.

The family said due to the Covid-19 restrictions currently imposed in the country, traditional protocols will not be accorded to Ratu Finau.

He is the eldest son of the country's former Prime Minister, President and the late Tui Nayau Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara and former Burebasaga paramount chief Ro Lady Lala Mara.

In a funeral notice issued on Saturday, the Mara family said the safety, health and wellbeing of the people was important and there would be no traditional reguregu accorded to Ratu Finau.

The reguregu is a ceremony where family and friends gather to offer gifts to the bereaved family to help with the funeral expenses.

Ratu Finau will be laid to rest on Friday at the chiefly burial grounds at his mother's village of Lomanikoro in Rewa.

He is survived by his wife and two children.