Papua New Guinea sports star 'attacked by partner'

The graphic video, which reportedly showed the rugby player being hit with a hot iron and headbutted, was posted on social media on Friday.

It sparked outrage and calls for action against domestic abuse in the country.

Prime Minister James Marape put out a statement urging the country's men not to beat up their wives.

According to a UN report, more than two-thirds of women in Papua New Guinea have experienced domestic violence.

"I am putting this out here 'cause this has gone too far," Ms Kaore, 30, posted on social media. "I can only hope that there won't be another victim after me."

She is also a champion boxer - she won gold for Papua New Guinea at the Pacific Games in 2015. She recently switched to rugby sevens and she represented the country at the HSBC World Series last year.

What happened?

Ms Kaore lodged a complaint with police after being attacked and releasing the images.

Her partner, 33-year-old army lieutenant Murray Oa with whom she has a two-year-old child, was arrested and charged.

"I'm still traumatised by what happened... I know there's a lot of women, Papua New Guinea women out there, who go through the same thing," Ms Kaore told Australian broadcaster ABC.

"They need to be strong, they need to get and report if it's wrong. Do what is right for you. Your life matters."

In his response, Prime Minister Marape said: "I am a Tari man who learnt not to beat up my wife. My brother or son, you can do it too."