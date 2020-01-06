Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan send prayers to those caught up in Australian wildfires

The royal couple have urged for people to help support the relief effort as the wildfires continue to grow, having already destroyed more than 1,400 homes and claiming at least 23 lives.

They shared on Instagram: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months.

"From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues.

"This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It's easy to feel helpless, but there's always a way to help. To find out how you can lend your support, please see the links below to help as we have."

Meanwhile, Pink has pledged to donate $750,000 to those battling the Australian wildfires.

Hugh Jackman also pledged his support for those working to limit the devastation of the fires.

The Hollywood actor shared: "We want to express our deep gratitude to the people in Australia who are fighting these devastating bushfires Our hearts are with everyone impacted especially those who have lost homes businesses and loved ones.

"This is an immense tragedy for our home country #AustraliaBushfires. (sic)"