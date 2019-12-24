 

Saudis sentence five to death for journalist's murder

BY: Loop Pacific
09:20, December 24, 2019
273 reads

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death and jailed three others over the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi government, was killed inside the kingdom's consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul by a team of Saudi agents.

The Saudi authorities said it was the result of a "rogue operation" and put 11 unnamed individuals on trial.

A UN expert said the trial represented "the antithesis of justice".

"Bottom line: the hit-men are guilty, sentenced to death. The masterminds not only walk free. They have barely been touched by the investigation and the trial," Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard wrote on Twitter.

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Murder
Death sentence
  • 273 reads