Trial to start of four men accused of murdering 298 over Ukraine

The Boeing 777 went down amid a conflict in eastern Ukraine, after Russian-backed rebels seized the area.

Investigators say they have proof the Buk missile system that shot it down came from a military base in Russia.

The four suspects are unlikely to take part in the trial.

Three of the men are Russian and one is from eastern Ukraine. Neither country extradites its citizens but one of the Russians will have a defence team in the courtroom and the court says it is also prepared to accept testimony from them by video link.

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the deadly attack on 17 July 2014. Citizens of 10 different countries died on flight MH17.

The roar of planes is audible. Schiphol's high security justice complex is right next door to the runway where flight MH17 took off. But no-one is expecting any of the four suspects to fly in to face justice.

This trial is the culmination of the most complex criminal investigation in Dutch history.

Two thirds of the victims were Dutch; the Netherlands took the lead in the investigation and the trial will be held within the Dutch legal system.

Two weeks have been allocated for the start, which will cover mostly procedural aspects and establish whether indeed the trials will be conducted in absentia, without the accused.

Victims' relatives will have a chance to tell the court how their lives have been affected and what they see as the most appropriate punishment.

Piet Ploeg's nephew came back in 80 pieces and Mr Ploeg keeps the list of body-parts in his safe. His brother Alex's remains have never been found.

Piet Ploeg has no expectation the accused will appear even via video link, or that they'll serve time if convicted of mass murder.

But the trial matters for him and so many other relatives, because for them it's the only key to unlocking "the truth".

"We want the world to know what really happened", he told me, "and to know who did it."