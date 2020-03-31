 

Two more Covid-19 cases in Guam

BY: Loop Pacific
11:37, March 31, 2020
75 reads

The number of people with Covid-19 continues to increase in Guam, with two more cases confirmed over the past 24 hours.

Guam is one of the few Pacific locations to currently conduct its own testing.

The local Governor's Press Secretary, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, announced the results of the latest batch of samples.

"We have an additional two positive confirmed cases of Covid-19. Guam Public Health Lab tested 20 samples, two returned positve, 18 came back negative.

"That brings our total Covid count to 58 cases of Covid-19 here in island. That includes one death and seven recoveries."

Ms Paco-San Agustin also confirmed that from midnight tonight all incoming travellers would have to spend 14 days in a government quarantine facility.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Guam
COVID-19
