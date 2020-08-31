Vice reaches out to young Pacific climate activistsVice reaches out to young Pacific climate activists

The International Committe of the Red Cross is teaming up with the Vice Media Company to run the summit.

Head of the Red Cross in the Pacific, Vincent Ochilet said the summit's workshop would lead to the creation of climate change content for Vice.

"At the end of the workshop there will be what we call the mentorship programme where the best application will receive a grant to create a story, documentary, or photo series published by Vice."

Ochilet said activists between 18 and 25 should apply as soon as possible.