Whakaari / White Island eruption: Seventeenth person dies

Police were advised of the death shortly before 11pm.

The death of this person brings the official number of deceased following the eruption on 9 December to 17, 16 of whom died in New Zealand and one in Australia.

Two people - 40-year-old tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman and 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford - are still unaccounted for.

Police presume their bodies have been washed out to sea.

At the time of the incident, 47 people were on the island, many were Australian tourists.

On Sunday, searches are underway again today between Whakaari / White Island and the mainland for Marshall-Inman and Winona Langford.

Police observers, a coordinator and local Coastguard volunteers were involved.

If anyone comes across a body in the water or along the coast, they are urged to call 111 and wait at the location until emergency services arrive.

A maritime exclusion zone in force around Whakaari/White Island following the eruption was lifted on Friday.

A rāhui remains in place. Ngāti Awa said last week a rāhui preventing the gathering of seafood would remain in place until further notice.

A total rāhui was bestowed to respect those who lost their lives and their whānau as well as protecting the mauri or life-force of the area where their bodies are at rest and were placed all along the Eastern Bay of Plenty coastlines by Ngāti Awa and neighbouring iwi.