Women charged over coronavirus toilet paper row at Western Sydney supermarket

NSW Police said officers were called out to a Woolworths in Chullora, near Bankstown, after an argument broke out between two women in an aisle over toilet paper.

It said two women went to Bankstown Police Station about 8:00pm and were then issued court attendance notices for affray.

The argument was captured on video and has since been viewed over 4 million times on social media and was featured on newscasts around the world.

It begins with the two women arguing in the aisle of the Woolworths in Chullora on Saturday morning, before a man who appears to be an employee steps in.

"I just want one pack," a woman is heard saying to the other woman and her mother.

"No, not one pack," the mother of the woman responds, shielding her trolley full of toilet paper.

A third voice is heard asking "what's the limit?", an apparent reference to the limit on how much toilet paper can be purchased in a single transaction, imposed by supermarkets this week.

The shelves of many supermarkets were stripped bare the past week as shoppers stockpiled items amid a panic about the spread of the coronavirus.

Bankstown Police Area Command duty officer Acting Inspector Andrew New said on Saturday that supplies were being replenished and there was no need to panic.

"There is no need for people to go out and panic buy at supermarkets, Paracetamol and canned food or toilet paper," Acting Inspector New said.

"It isn't the Thunderdome, it isn't Mad Max, we don't need to do that."

Police said a 49-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted but did not sustain any injuries.

Supermarket giant Coles said on Sunday morning it had applied a one-pack purchase limit on toilet paper, both in-store and online, to help improve access for customers.

"This additional measure will allow us to maintain stock levels in stores so more customers will be able to purchase the products they need," a Coles spokesperson said.

The two women charged over the fight are due to appear at Bankstown Local Court in late April.