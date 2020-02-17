 

Wuhan not as dangerous as reported, according to Fijian student

BY: Loop Pacific
07:56, February 17, 2020
205 reads

A Fijian student says he will remain in Wuhan because it is not as dangerous as what is being portrayed in the media.

Varun Kapoor said misinformation about the deadly coronavirus is spreading as fast as the disease.

He said an epidemic of fake news is appearing online and people need to be cautious about what they hear and read on social media.

"It's not like a complete lockdown. I still go out, take my regular afternoon walks for an hour and come back to my dormitory. I go for regular shopping."

"There's this misconception. I think the media has painted Wuhan as zombieland - that is not actually the case," he said.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Coronavirus
Wuhan
