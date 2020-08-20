130 kilogram prop extends stay with Melbourne Rebels

Fa’amausili has been one of the finds of Super Rugby AU, with his big carries skittling defenders.

The 23-year-old man mountain, who stands 196cm and weighs 130kg, said he never considered leaving Melbourne.

“Staying in Melbourne was always my top priority,” said Fa’amausili.

“I played my junior rugby here, I went to school here, I signed my first professional rugby contract here.

“Melbourne is my city and these are the people I want to represent.”

The Moorabbin Rams junior debuted for the Rebels in 2018, but used the COVID-19 shut-down to improve his fitness and set-piece skills.

“The coaches here have done a great job in getting my body right and giving me the confidence to go out there and compete against the best players in Australia,” he said.

Rebels forwards coach, former British and Iris h Lions lock Geoff Parling, was excited to see Fa’amausili recommit.

“It’s important that we keep young, hungry talent here, especially when it’s home-grown from Victoria,” Parling said.

“Pone has shown he’s got some great potential and we’ve been really pleased to give him the opportunity to play in Super Rugby AU after really competing in training.

“It’s now in his hands to decide how hard he’ll work to make the best of the opportunities.”

The Rebels have the bye this week and return for round nine to face the Waratahs at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday, August 29.