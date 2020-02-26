All Blacks' Ardie Savea sets sights on representing Samoa

A day after revealing he harbours a dream of competing in the NRL for a powerhouse club such as Melbourne or the Sydney Roosters, Savea says his heart is also set on donning a Toa Samoa jersey.

His comments to a podcast host earlier on Tuesday reaffirmed his desire to play the 13-man code from as early as next year, when his NZ Rugby contract expires.

"A big part of why I wanted to go to league was because I could play for Samoa, because of the rules," he told Trackside radio. "So that's been a thing that's pondered my mind.

"I've been following hard out on the World Rugby rules and that stuff. For me, it's how proud the Samoan people are and I know how much Samoans give to rugby internationally... my old man's face, if he knew that I was going to play [for Samoa]."

Under World Rugby regulations, Savea is only eligible to represent New Zealand for the rest of his test career.

The back-rower has won 44 caps and emerged as arguably the country's finest current player last year, crowned All Blacks Player of the Year and Super Rugby Player of the Year at the 2019 NZ Rugby awards.

In a podcast hosted by former Warriors half Isaac John, Savea said rugby league was a stage to test himself on, after he was inspired by the deeds of code-hopping All Blacks teammate Sonny Bill Williams.

Savea's stance sets up a fascinating battle for his services.

Hurricanes assistant coach Chris Gibbes admitted they would be desperate to retain their dynamic matchwinner, who is currently sidelined by a knee injury.

Gibbes said he never realised Savea was considering another sport, but was unsurprised.

"He's not the first is he?" he said. "They're competitive athletes who watch a lot of sport and it's probably natural for him to want to have a crack at it.

"The bottom line is that Ardie's part of us and we want him long term. We want to win a championship and we want him to be part of it."