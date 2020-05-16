All Blacks' games against Wales and Scotland officially postponed

The All Blacks were due to play two matches against against Wales in Auckland on 4 July and in Wellington on 11 July; and a one-off Test against Scotland in Dunedin on 18 July.

But New Zealand Rugby confirmed tonight that the games have now been postponed after a World Rugby meeting looking at the impact of Covid-19 on the global game.

A Black Ferns Test against the USA Test, part of a double header in Dunedin, has also been postponed.

In a statement, World Rugby said extended travel and quarantine restrictions, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, meant that any sort of international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July.

"Monitoring of the potential impact on the remaining 2020 international windows continues in collaboration with international rugby stakeholders and the respective authorities.

"All decision-making will be entirely contingent on national government travel, quarantine and health advice and important player welfare and hosting considerations in line with return-to-rugby guidance recently published by World Rugby."

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson the decision "was really taken out of our hands".

"From a New Zealand point of view, we are taking a pragmatic approach to the international Test programme.

"We are working hard to explore any and every opportunity to play All Blacks Tests as well as Black Ferns Tests this year and watching with keen interest any government discussions on a possible trans-Tasman bubble with Australia."