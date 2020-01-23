Alosio to lead Samoa at Hamilton 7s

The 28-year-old winger is one of the players who has had a remarkable last season and has caught the attention of coach, Sir Gordon Tietjens.

Alosio led the team at the Dubai 7s last month.

The team will also feature Pacific Games sprint star, Kelvin Masoe and Kirisimasi Savaiinaea, who are among the players to make way from the team that featured in South Africa, with Phillip Luki joining Melani Matavao and Pesamino Iakopo in the non-travelling reserves.

The Tietjens-coached side will play their opening match in Hamilton against Fiji, which is sitting sixth on the ladder, just one spot ahead of the Samoans.

Samoa and Fiji join Argentina and Australia in Pool D with the eventual winners going straight to semi-finals.