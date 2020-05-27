Baber's future with Fiji Sevens team uncertain

Last month Fiji Rugby announced they were cutting costs to manage the financial fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure its long term sustainability.

Baber's four-year contract is due to end in January.

Fiji Sports Commission Chairman Peter Mazey told FBC news that a contract extension is dependent on funding from the government.

Meanwhile, if given the green light, the Fiji Rugby Union has marked 11 July as the proposed date for local rugby competitions to kick-off.

Until restrictions are lifted and the team can resume training again, Baber says this time is an opportunity for players to spend some quality time at home with their families.