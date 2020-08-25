Bath sign England 7s 'emerging talent' Muir

The 24-year-old originally caught the eye of the national set-up while playing for Northumbria University in the BUCS Super Rugby League. He has gone onto represent England Sevens across the globe, making his senior bow at the Assupol International Sevens tournament in South Africa.

His impressive performances led to a call-up to Simon Amor’s 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens squad in San Francisco before joining the programme full time for the 2018-19 World Rugby Sevens campaign.

Muir (6’2, 98kg) took home the 2019 England Sevens Player of the Year at the Rugby Players’ Association Awards last year – the first player to win the award in their first season of England Sevens.

On his signing of Muir, Director of Rugby Stuart Hooper said: “Will is an exciting prospect we have signed from the England Sevens programme.

“He has played 15s before, but most recently Sevens. We see him as a winger and someone who is hungry to learn and develop at our Club. He absolutely buys into our Club ethos of working hard to be the best we can be and a hard-working, diligent guy both on and off the pitch.

“He has joined our set-up and slotted in well and we look forward to seeing what he can do in the coming weeks.”

Muir has been training with the squad at Farleigh House for the past week.

On his signing to Bath, Muir said: “I am thrilled to have this opportunity with Bath. Stuart and I have been talking for a little while and it will be hugely exciting and challenging for me to return to 15-a-side, as well as re-joining my England 7s teammate Ruaridh McConnochie at Bath.

“At Bath, there is an incredible coaching team I know will be able to progress my development in an incredibly professional set-up, alongside some hugely talented and experienced players who will give me plenty to aim for.

“Bath is a rugby city through and through and I’m looking forward to pulling on the Blue, Black and White and making our supporters proud.”

On his transition between 15-a-side and Sevens, Muir added: “I came through 15-a-side, playing for Northumbria University in the BUCS Super Rugby. Our team had Darren Fearn as Head Coach and created a real professional environment. I think BUCS Super Rugby really helped expose me to the professional climate and I’m excited to return to 15s with Bath and push on that development.

“It’s obviously a tough time for Sevens players at the moment and I feel privileged to get this opportunity with a Premiership side with such a special place in their home city.”