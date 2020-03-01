Blues go back-to-back in SA

Backing up their 23-21 win over the Bulls last weekend, the Auckland-based side scored a convincing 33-14 win over the Stormers in Cape Town on Sunday morning (NZ time).

The Blues led 27-14 at halftime, thanks to a brace of tries from English centre-turned-winger Joe Marchant and another from flanker Dalton Papali'i.

The second half wasn't so free-flowing, with the visitors defence shining as the kept the Stormers scoreless and ended their unbeaten start to the season.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said it was the team's most complete performance during his time in charge.

"To nullify their game and then impose ourselves on them was really pleasing.

"Probably more importantly, after the break to still keep executing was really pleasing and I thought we started some really good balance to our game.

"Otere's game management was exceptional and we got the job done, which is very satisfying."

The result took the Blues to seventh on the Super Rugby ladder, with their next task an away clash against the Hurricanes.

The Stormers remained top of the overall table with 17 points from five games, but lead the competitive South African conference by just a single point from the Durban-based Sharks.

The Sharks made it three wins from their four-match tour to Australasia as they defeated the Queensland Reds 33-23, sealing victory with an intercept try from skipper Lukhanyo Am.

In Pretoria, Jaguares wing Emiliano Boffelli scored two tries as the Argentine side defeated the Bulls 39-24, the home team slipping to a fourth straight loss this season.