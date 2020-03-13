Brumbies bring back big guns for Waratahs derby

Fresh off signing a new two-year extension at the club, Slipper returns at loosehead prop alongside Connal McInerney and skipper Allan Alaalatoa in the front row.

Murray Douglas and Cadeyrn Neville have formed a strong partnership in the second row and will get another chance to combine on Sunday.

McKellar has named an unchanged backrow for the fourth consecutive week with Rob Valetini and Will Miller the flankers and Pete Samu at no.8.

Scrumhalf Joe Powell returns to the number nine jersey alongside flyhalf Noah Lolesio, with Tevita Kuridrani and Irae Simone set to hold down the midfield.

Andy Muirhead returns to the starting XV for the first time since the Chiefs win, with Solomone Kata on the opposite wing.

Tom Banks will again line-up at fullback in what will be his 50th appearance for the club.

The front row replacements are a trio of local products in Lachlan Lonergan, Harry Lloyd and Tom Ross, while tall timber Darcy Swain and workhorse Tom Cusack will provide the extra forward spark.

Ryan Lonergan is the reserve scrumhalf after a stellar run on debut in Wollongong last weekend with young playmaker Bayley Kuenzle returning to the matchday 23 after captaining the Runners last week and livewire Tom Wright providing plenty of cover from the pine.

Plus500 Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said: “The side can’t wait for the match on Sunday, this game means a lot to this club and our supporters and everyone’s chomping at the bit.”

“We know the Waratahs are going to be more than up for it, past form goes out the window in these games and they always grow a leg when they come down the Hume.

“Our supporters really get behind us for this match and we know there’s going to be a big crowd out there at GIO for some high quality Sunday afternoon footy.”

BRUMBIES ROUND SEVEN TEAM

1. James Slipper

2. Connal McInerney

3. Allan Alaalatoa (c)

4. Murray Douglas

5. Cadeyrn Neville

6. Rob Valetini

7. Will Miller

8. Pete Samu

9. Joe Powell

10. Noah Lolesio

11. Andy Muirhead

12. Irae Simone

13. Tevita Kuridrani

14. Solomone Kata

15. Tom Banks

REPLACEMENTS

16. Lachlan Lonergan

17. Harry Lloyd

18. Tom Ross

19. Darcy Swain

20. Tom Cusack

21. Ryan Lonergan

22. Bayley Kuenzle

23. Tom Wright