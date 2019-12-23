Bulldogs captain Jackson extends

Jackson, 28, has played 181 games for the Bulldogs since making his NRL debut for Canterbury in 2012.

The former Australia and New South Wales representative extended his stay with the Bulldogs on Sunday.

"It really is fantastic news and a great early Christmas present for our members and fans that Josh has re-signed with the club," Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said in a statement.

"He is an incredibly popular figure here at Belmore and he represents everything that is great about our club in the way that he carries himself on and off the field.

An early Christmas present for our Bulldogs family.#proudtobeabulldog

"He is a quality player who leads from the front every week but just as importantly he is an outstanding person who contributes a great deal in the community and is loved by all of our supporters.

"I know how much this club means to Josh and the pride he has in putting on the jersey every week, so it is great that he has committed to what we are building here now and for the future."

The Bulldogs finished the 2019 season in a disappointing 12th in the table.