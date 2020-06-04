Dan Carter to play for Blues

Sources have confirmed to RNZ that the former Crusaders star will join the Blues for the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, which kicks off on Saturday week.

The 38-year-old's signing is expected to be announced at a media session in Auckland at midday.

The Blues coach Leon MacDonald messaged the team on Wednesday to tell them Carter was joining the side as injury cover for Stephen Perofeta.

"His motive is to give back to NZ Rugby by sharing his experience/knowledge with us.

"Great opportunity to learn from one of the games' greats," Macdonald wrote.

Carter, a three time world player of the year, left New Zealand rugby after helping guide the All Blacks to a second straight World Cup title in 2015.

Since then he's played in France and Japan.

Carter joins current All Blacks first-five come fullback Beauden Barrett at the Blues, after the latter left the Hurricanes at the end of last season.

Barrett is yet to debut for his new team after taking an extended off-season break, before Super Rugby was suspended due to the coronavirus.

There's speculation Barrett could play fullback with Otere Black impressing at first-five before the season was shut down.

Carter is likely to be on the bench, but if he can reach the levels of performance he has in the past, he could well push for a starting spot.