Date set for Marler and Tuilagi disciplinary hearings

Both players could face lengthy bans following separate incidents during England’s 33-30 defeat of Wales on Saturday.

As expected, Marler has been cited for the bizarre incident which saw him grab the genitals of Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones during the first half at Twickenham.

Speaking after the game, the Wales captain had called for World Rugby to act on the matter.

“If I react, I get a red card. It’s tough, isn’t it?” he said.

“Hopefully World Rugby have a look at it. Joe’s a good bloke, lots of things happen on a rugby field. It’s difficult as a captain these days because you can’t speak to a ref about anything, it feels. There’s a lot of footage that has been shown, it seems like a lot of supporters saw what happened. It’s very frustrating that we talk a lot about TMOs and footage reviews, yet there doesn’t seem to be a lot of it happening.”

Marler took to Twitter on Sunday evening, posting the message: “B*****ks. Complete b******s.”

Earlier on Monday, Marler’s former team-mate Ugo Monye said he feared the prop’s England career may now be over.

Marler’s previous disciplinary issues may lead to him receiving a hefty ban.

In 2016, he was been banned for two matches and fined £20,000 following a disciplinary hearing into a charge of misconduct that was brought by World Rugby after he called the Wales prop Samson Lee “Gypsy boy”.

World Rugby’s punishment for an offence it describes as “testicle grabbing or twisting or squeezing” ranges from a suspension of 12 to 24 weeks or more.

Tuilagi will also face a hearing following the red card he received against Wales.

The centre was dismissed in the 75th minute for a dangerous tackle on George North, and is likely to be banned for a period of around six weeks.

England’s Courtney Lawes has also been cited for a dangerous tackle on Jones, but there is no mention of head coach Eddie Jones.

Speaking after the game, Jones was critical of referee Ben O’Keeffe, but it appears he has escaped any punishment for his remarks.

A Six Nations statement read: “The England No. 1 Joe Marler has been cited for an alleged infringement of Law 9.27 (A Player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship – Hair pulling or grabbing; Spitting at anyone; Grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals (and/or breasts in the case of female players.) during the Guinness Six Nations England v Wales match last Saturday. A disciplinary hearing will take place on Thursday 12.03.2020 in Dublin.

“The England No. 6 Courtney Lawes has been cited for an alleged infringement of Law 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes but is not limited to tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders) during the Guinness Six Nations England v Wales match last Saturday. A disciplinary hearing will take place on Thursday 12.03.2020 in Dublin.

“The England No. 13 Manu Tuilagi was red carded during the England v Wales match last Saturday for an infringement of Law 9.16 (A player must not charge or knock down an opponent carrying the ball without attempting to grasp that player). A disciplinary hearing will take place on Thursday 12.03.2020 in Dublin.”

The citing window for the Guinness Six Nations Scotland v France match, which was Mohamed Haouas red carded for a punch, is still open.