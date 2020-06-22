Doncaster will embrace World Cup visitors Samoa - Carl Hall

Doncaster will be Samoa’s training base at the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

"I'm delighted that we'll be hosting Samoa,” said Hall.

“For me it’s a personal thing, Samoa are very close to me because I was brought up by a Samoan family. I'm really looking forward to welcoming the team to Doncaster.

"Hopefully Doncaster will become Samoan for the tournament and help the team not feel homesick. I think the people of the town will embrace it. I know the management and the players of the Samoan team will embrace Doncaster.

"All along we've spoken about wanting this World Cup to leave a legacy in this town - Samoa are going to be in our town for three weeks and I'm sure the people of Doncaster will never forget it."

The Keepmoat Stadium will host three matches at next year’s tournament.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 chief executive, said: “Doncaster is a fantastic town with a passionate sporting fanbase, who have shown great support for RLWC2021 since it was announced they would play host in 2021.

“With the Samoan men’s side impending arrival in Doncaster, this is another thing for the community to get excited about as we continue to countdown.

“Our refreshed tournament identity and nation base announcement can serve as an exciting reminder for the people of Doncaster of what’s to come in 2021 as we continue to build momentum towards what promises to be the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup in history.”