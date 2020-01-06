Fatialofa staying in hospital

The former Hurricanes lock came off the bench in the 50th minute of Worcester's 62-5 defeat in the Premiership, and he suffered the injury almost immediately.

It led to a stoppage of around 15 minutes at Allianz Park to allow Fatialofa to be treated, before he was taken away on a stretcher and transported to hospital.

Worcester said in a statement on Sunday: "Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa will spend a second night in St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington where his condition continues to be assessed."

The club added: "We will provide a further update on Michael’s condition when we have one. On behalf of Michael we would like to thank all those who have passed on messages of support and concern."

A short statement from the All Blacks on Sunday said the thoughts of those involved with the New Zealand national team were with Fatialofa.

Our thoughts are with former @Hurricanesrugby lock Michael Fatialofa who remains in hospital after suffering an injury playing for @WorcsWarriors. https://t.co/ofZohkfhHW

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons said on Saturday: "It is a massive concern and I'm worried about it."

He added: "The medics have taken all precautions and done everything possible."

Northampton and England back-rower Tom Wood expressed his worry, writing on Twitter: "Just hearing the news of Michael Fatialofa neck injury. Scary stuff. My thoughts are with him and his family right now. Really hoping it’s not as bad as it sounds and that he improves soon."

Saracens' Brad Barritt, who scored an early try in his team's convincing win, wrote on Saturday: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael Fatialofa of @WorcsWarriors wishing you a swift and full recovery."

Photo Getty Images Caption: Michael Fatialofa is taken off by stretcher