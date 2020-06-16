Featherstone signs Samoa international Fa’amanu Brown

The 25-year-old, has made 37 NRL appearances for Cronulla and Canterbury.

He has earned five caps for Samoa.

The move has received a GBE (Governing Body Endorsement), allowing the club to apply for Brown’s visa, which officials are confident of securing.

The final matter of the signing rests on the 2020 season getting back underway, with the inclusion of promotion to Super League, which was a key factor in Brown’s ambitions to join Rovers.

Featherstone football manager Steve Gill said: “We are pleased to be able to bring a player of Nu Brown’s quality here to Featherstone.

“He can excel in a range of positions and I’m sure he will be a fan’s favourite here at Rovers.”