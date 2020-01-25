Fiji overcomes Samoa in Hamilton 7s

Samoa struck first inside the first minute through their captain Tomasi Alosio with a converted try.

But Fiji got their act together and made a few crucial turnovers before Jerry Tuwai ran in for a try with both teams locked at 7-all.

Fiji defended well for about two minutes and was rewarded with their second try to Vilimoni Botitu as they led 12-7 at halftime.

FBC reports Samoa started strongly in the second spell with a try converted try to Joe Perez and the score was all level at 12-all.

Fiji then put a few phases together resulting in their third try to Aminiasi Tuimaba which was converted by Waisea Nacuqu.