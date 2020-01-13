Fiji Rugby to confirm new National 15’s coach soon

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Sports Commission Chairman, Peter Mazey.

The position has been vacant since the expiry of John McKee’s contract on 31 December 2019.

Mazey says the Commission provides assistance to the Union in terms of the Coach’s pay.

McKee coached the Flying Fijians to the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The team failed to reach the quarterfinals in both competitions.

However, attaining third spot in their pool last year, allows Fiji to solve an automatic qualification to the 2023 RWC.