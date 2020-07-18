Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa lifts weights in latest recovery milestone

In January, Fatialofa suffered a C4 vertebrae fracture and spinal contusion, while playing for the Worcester Warriors in an English premiership.

After undergoing surgery for a spinal contusion, which causes compression on the spinal cord and can lead to paralysis, there were fears he wouldn't walk again - but 11 weeks after having surgery he managed to take his first steps and in May, he managed to walk 2.32km unassisted.

His latest milestone related to another part of his body which doctors thought would be affected by his injury.

His wife Tatiana shared a video on social media, showing Fatialofa lifting weights at their home in England.

Tatiana said seeing her husband lift made her "cry."

"Six months ago, docs were mostly concerned that his arms and hands would ever move/feel/function again, [more so than his lower body being restored]," she said.

"Seeing him lift today made me cry because I know this is costing him far more than just his physical strength."

Last month, Fatialofa was discharged from hospital and has since been using the Warriors' facilities and medical staff to help with the next stage of his rehabilitation, with the hope of returning to Auckland at the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Fatialofa received a NZ$200,000 medical bill for his time at the Royal Buckinghamshire Private Hospital and St Mary's Hospital

The club was told his costs would be covered by the public health service, since there was no room at the public hospital.

But Warriors co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have since said they will pay the bill.

"We will work closely with the hospital and local Clinical Commissioning Group to understand any issues and help resolve the situation to ensure that Michael can concentrate solely on his rehabilitation at Sixways with the full and continued support of the club," say Goldring and Whittingham.

"We will continue to go over and above what is expected of the club to support Michael and Tatiana, financially and practically."

Fatialofa's former Super Rugby team, the Hurricanes, team are in action on Saturday when they host the Blues in Wellington.

Photo Twitter video Tatiana Fatialofa