Former Samoa rugby internationals back Mapusua and Muliagatele

The former international teammates have signed two year deals after their appointments were endorsed by the Samoa Rugby Union Board.

Former Highlanders and London Irish Mapusua is light on head coaching experience - having led the Otago Under 19s in New Zealand for the past two years - but former Manu Samoa halfback Tino Junior Poluleuligaga said the news was refreshing.

Tino said Mapusua was an intelligent coach and believed he wouldn't be out of his depth.

"He's done some rep coaching down in Otago, he's done a lot of coaching development to try and upskill and I think he'll be the perfect man for the job and the right guy to really lead Samoa."

"He hasn't had the high level coaching experience that some of the other candidates have had or some of the previous coaches, but what he does bring is a lot of integrity and respect for Samoa and the jersey."

The Director of Rugby at Auckland's Papatoetoe Rugby Football Club, who played alongside Mapusua in the national team, was pleased he had been given an opportunity, despite the Samoa Rugby Union previously insisting candidates must have at least five years experience coaching at Super Rugby or an equivalent level.

"I'd like to think they had a really good look at the candidates and who's going to be the right person for the job and it makes sense that Seilala [got the job], being a strong advocate for Samoa Rugby for Pasifika Rugby as well [and] knowing what he brings on and off the field," he said.

"He's well respected and if he can surround himself with high level coaches then that could really support him and really help him in his first couple of years of coaching, but no doubt he's intelligent and I know that he's got a really good plan in place to make sure that he grabs this opportunity with both hands."

Former Samoan captain Semo Sititi agreed it was important Mapusua has good people around to support him.

"He's well planned and very technical... He's got another three years before the World Cup but I know he always has something planned, he's big on that and that's a good thing and [goes well] with experience," he said.

"Brian is tough, he loves fitness. Everybody knows what he's up to and he never gives up in anything that he wants to achieve."

Sititi said that mental toughness would hopefully be passed on.

"I [know] both of them will do their best to bring that attitude to those teams and that's what everybody wants."

Sititi said ex players he's spoken to were pleased to see their former teammates giving back to Manu Samoa jersey.

"I think they're happy that these guys have played for the Manu Samoa in the past and they've served their country very well and now they are going back to give back the country which is great news for all of us, it's just a matter of putting it forward from here."