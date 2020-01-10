Humility the touchstone for Pasitoa as rugby dream begins with the Brumbies

He thinks.

If he’s being honest, Pasitoa doesn't know the detail because there was never a decision to be made between the two. He had never planned to go.

That’s what happens when you’re signed by a Super Rugby franchise while still in year 11 and have been eyeing off the slow arrival of your dream for a year.

"Week one of pre-season for me was, I believe, the week of schoolies for Queensland students,” Pasitoa said.

"But that’s cool, I would much rather be doing what I am doing. I am very grateful for the opportunity here.”

Pasitoa turned 18 at the end of 2019 and, after a few get-to-know-you trips to Canberra since being signed by the Brumbies from Nudgee College in 2018, the young five-eighth dived headfirst into professional rugby career.

Much is expected of Pasitoa, who has been the subject of plenty of hype since he started carving it up as a youngster in the GPS schools completion in Brisbane.

Raised in Perth before moving east for school, Pasitoa starred for Nudgee and led them to consecutive premierships in 2017-18 before impressing as a member of the Australian Schools and Under 18s side that impressed on their conquering tour of Ireland and Scotland in 2018.

With rugby league circling, Rugby Australia used its still-new “Fighting Fund” to lock down Pasitoa and amid interest from several Super Rugby, the playmaker agreed to join the Brumbies when he finished school.

He was one of the youngest players ever to be signed by an Australian Super Rugby team.

"I came down for a day to check out the HQ and the faciiltes and got to meet the coaches and some of the boys as well, which was really good,” Pasitoa said.

"Pretty much straight away I liked their expectations and I like the vibe of the club. It is very family orientated and family is really important for me. So far it’s one of the best decisions of my life.”

After spending a week in pre-season with the Brumbies in January 2019, Pasitoa steered the Aussie schoolboys to a rare win in New Zealand during the year and after finishing his year 12 exams and skipping schoolies, he moved to Canberra to begin training.

Unsurprisingly, it’s been a steep learning curve. Suddenly the field is full of men, not boys.

"Especially the contact side of things, it’s definitely a step up,” Pasitoa said.

Photo: Marty Cambridge/Brumbies media Caption: Pasitoa gets a pass away in Canberra