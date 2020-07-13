Hunt pulls strings as Dragons overpower Sea Eagles

Hunt was influential at hooker, setting up a try and booting Manly into submission by finding the open spaces of Netstrata Jubilee Stadium with kicks before the last tackle.

The Sea Eagles struck first through Joel Thompson but St George Illawarra ran in six unanswered tries - four in the second half - to secure their third victory of the year.

Without injured stars Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker and the suspended Addin Fonua-Blake, Manly appeared lost at times.

Dufty's hot form continued as the fullback recorded 192 metres, 70 of which came from a scintillating first-half try against the grain, while Lomax set up two tries and scored one.

And Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa rattled off several monstrous hits - a couple on Brad Parker - that brought the 1571-strong crowd to their feet. He also scored a try.

Manly rung some late changes with Cade Cust replacing Lachlan Croker as starting five-eighth, Brendan Elliot coming in at fullback with Tevita Funa out and prop Morgan Boyle starting.

Second-rower Thompson, once a Dragons fan favourite, overpowered Corey Norman to score from a Daly Cherry-Evans short ball in the eighth minute.

Des Hasler's side lacked fluency in their following forays to Dragons territory as some sloppy passing stifled their movements.