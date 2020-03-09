Hurricanes prop Tyrel Lomax suspended for three weeks

Lomax was red carded by referee Mike Fraser early in the second half of the Hurricanes' 24-15 defeat in the capital.

The Sanzaar foul play review committee accepted a guilty plea from Lomax on Sunday night for contravening Law 9.16.

Lomax has been suspended from all forms of the game for 3 weeks, up to and including March 27, meaning he will miss games against the Chiefs (away), Crusaders (away) and Bulls (home).

The incident occurred in the 46th minute of the match on Saturday night. The awfully ill-disciplined Hurricanes were later reduced to 12 men after flanker Vaea Fifita and fullback Jordie Barrett were yellow carded.

Foul play review committee chairman Adam Casselden ruled the following on Lomax:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the foul play review committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.16."

"With respect to sanction the foul play review committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level.

"However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's clean judicial record and the fact the player has pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, the foul play review committee reduced the suspension to 3 weeks."

Referee Fraser was heavily criticised by some Hurricanes fans during and after the match, but Stuff rugby writer Aaron Goile agreed with all three cards in his referee review.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland didn't tee off on Fraser, instead taking aim at his players for getting their technique wrong.

"We're just not smart enough around the tackle technique. I don't think the boys lost the plot.

"It's something we have to address. The reality is, if we played 15 on 15 I think we win the game."