 

Injured Kiwi rugby player Michael Fatialofa walking with aid of crutches

BY: Loop Pacific
14:33, March 7, 2020
62 reads

Michael Fatialofa continues to make remarkable progress from a serious neck injury.

The former Hurricanes lock was shown walking with the aid of crutches in an Instagram story video posted by his wife Tatiana.

Fatialofa has been working on his rehabilitation at a specialist spinal rehab unit in England after he was injured while playing for Worcester Warriors against Saracens in the English Premiership on January 4. 

He spent four weeks in a London hospital where he had surgery to ease swelling.

Recently, Fatialofa has released videos of his attempts to walk again and not require a wheelchair - including his successes and small failures.

     

Source: 
Stuff Sports
Tags: 
Michael Fatialofa
  • 62 reads