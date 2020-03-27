Kurtley Beale has landed a two-year deal in France

The 31-year-old Australian international is currently with the Waratahs, whom he joined after a stint in 2016/17 with Wasps, the English Premiership side.

The 92-cap Wallaby, who has played in three World Cups, offers backline versatility and a nose for scoring. His arrival in Paris will offset the club’s loss of Brice Dulin, who is bound for La Rochelle ar the end of the currently suspended season.

With France still in lockdown in the fight against the spread of coronavirus, French club presidents reportedly held a two-hour videoconference on Wednesday evening at which it was suggested the Top 14 final could be rescheduled for July 18 if the delayed championship manages to restart in late May or early June.

According to rugbyrama.fr, it’s believed the Ligue National de Rugby have provisionally booked the Stade de France to hold the showpiece in mid-July.

It has also allegedly been agreed that relegation won’t happen from the league, resulting in a 16-team top flight next season with the inclusion of Colomiers and Perpignan, the current top two in the Pro D2.