Lawes free to play but Tuilagi cops ban

England centre Tuilagi also appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee in Dublin having received a red card in the match on 7 March in Twickenham. The red card was issued for an infringement of Law 9.16 (dangerous charge) when, in the 75th minute of the match, he tackled the Wales No.14, George North.

Tuilagi accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but did not accept that it warranted a red card.

The Disciplinary Committee, which comprised David Hurley (Ireland), Donal Courtney (Ireland) and Sarah Smith (Scotland), heard evidence and submissions from Tuilagi and his legal counsel, Richard Smith QC respectively (as well as from Six Nations’ legal representative). The Disciplinary Committee found that Tuilagi had committed an act of foul play (an infringement of Law 9.16) and that it had warranted a red card.

The Disciplinary Committee found that the act of foul play warranted a mid-range entry point (six weeks’ suspension) and reduced that by two weeks to take account of mitigating factors (including good conduct and immediate remorse). Tuilagi is therefore suspended for four weeks and, given his playing schedule, he is free to resume playing on Tuesday, 14 April 2020. He was reminded of his right of appeal.

Teammate England flanker Lawes was also the subject of a citing complaint by the independent citing commissioner. The citing complaint alleged that Lawes had infringed Law 9.13 (dangerous tackling) when, in the first half of the match, he tackled Alun Wyn Jones.

Lawes accepted he had committed an act of foul play, but he did not accept that it warranted a red card.

The same Disciplinary Committee as ajudicated on Tuilagi’s case heard evidence and submissions from Lawes and his legal counsel, as well as from Six Nations’ legal representative.

The Disciplinary Committee found that Lawes had committed an act of foul play (an infringement of Law 9.13) but not such that it had warranted a red card, so the citing complaint was not upheld. Lawes is free to resume playing immediately.