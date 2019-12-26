London Irish sign Samoa winger on short-term deal

Tuatagoloa, 30, has played provincial rugby in New Zealand for Wellington and Canterbury and has represented Samoa at international level.

A promising boxer during his Teens, Tuatagoloa had to give up the sport as a result of persistent migraines. During the summer he revealed that he turned down a contract offer in France in order to represent Samoa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He has also played sevens rugby for both Samoa and New Zealand.

London Irish director of rugby, Declan Kidney said: “Belgium is a good addition to our squad and will get his chance to wear the London Irish jersey for the first time in the Premiership Rugby Shield fixture against Harlequins this evening.”